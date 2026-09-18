Lili Reinhart Was Nervous to Dance in BTS' SWIM Video on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Lili Reinhart told Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon that she almost turned down the chance to star in BTS' music video for 'SWIM,' admitting she felt nervous about the dancing required for the role before ultimately taking it on.

During the conversation, Reinhart also looked back on an early audition for Glee, which she tried out for at age 16, offering a glimpse into her career before her more recent film work.

Reinhart used the appearance to discuss her film The Love Hypothesis, revealing that the project draws inspiration from Star Wars fanfiction, a detail that gave Fallon's audience unexpected insight into the story's origins.

The wide-ranging chat moved between the physical challenge of the BTS video shoot and the more personal reflection on her teenage audition attempt, with Reinhart walking through how each experience shaped her approach to the roles she has taken since.

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