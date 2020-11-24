Lifetime Announces Movie and Documentary Events for Winter 2021

Lifetime unveils airdates for two all-new authorized biopics and three new documentaries centered on some of the most iconic women in Pop culture history - Salt-N-Pepa, Wendy Williams and Whitney Houston, airing on three-consecutive Saturdays to heat up Winter 2021. The three-hour Lifetime original movie Salt-N-Pepa, about the groundbreaking hip hop duo, premieres Saturday, January 23 at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by the documentary Salt-N-Pepa Interview Special, hosted by Emmy(R) and NAACP award winning, Loni Love (The Real, Café Mocha, Bridezillas) and featuring exclusive interviews with Salt-N-Pepa, airing immediately after the biopic, at 11 pm. Wendy Williams: The Movie, the first biopic about outspoken television host Wendy Williams, premieres Saturday, January 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, accompanied by the documentary The Wendy Williams Story... What a Mess!, featuring a raw and emotional interview with Wendy, airing at 10 pm. And finally, the new documentary, Whitney & Bobbi, about the heartbreaking parallel lives and ultimate fates of Pop legend Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina, premieres Saturday, February 6 at 10 pm ET/PT.

SALT-N-PEPA - JANUARY 23 - 8PM

Salt-N-Pepa details THE JOURNEY of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip hop, after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact as one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and being unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. The movie follows the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy award - paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The film will feature performances of Salt-N-Pepa's greatest hits, including: "Let's Talk About Sex", "What a Man", "Shoop" and "Push It". The movie stars GG Townson as Cheryl "Salt" James, Laila Odom as Sandra "Pepa" Denton, Cleveland Berto as music producer "Hurby Azor," Jermel Howard as rapper "Treach" and Monique Paul as "DJ Spinderella." Salt-N-Pepa is produced by Sony Pictures Television and directed by Mario Van Peebles (New Jack City, Baadasssss!) from a script by Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story). Robert Teitel (The Hate U Give, Barbershop Franchise) from State Street Pictures serves as executive producer. The biopic is also executive produced by Cheryl James, Sandra Denton, Shakim Compere and Queen Latifah and is co-executive produced by Hurby Azor. Sebastian Dungan serves as the Lifetime executive in charge of production.

SALT-N-PEPA INTERVIEW SPECIAL - JANUARY 23 - 11PM

After 35 years, the reigning Queens of Hip Hop are still going strong. Salt-n-Pepa sit down for a fun and intimate discussion about what makes their iconic partnership work, how these two very different personalities find the delicate balance to keep it going, and how their pioneering style continues to influence the music world today. Hosted by Loni Love, the special is packed with never-before heard stories about their lives and careers and share exclusive BTS footage, with a few surprises and special guests along the way! Salt-N-Pepa Interview Special is produced by A&E Originals with Ted Butler as executive producer.

WENDY WILLIAMS: THE MOVIE - JANUARY 30 - 8PM

Talk show host Wendy Williams executive produces the biopic on her life, revealing the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years. Wendy has made herself the go-to source for great CELEBRITY DISH on her hit talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, but recently the spotlight has turned towards her. The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy's journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own Syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive. Ciera Payton takes on the lead role while Morocco Omari stars as Wendy's ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Produced by Front Street for Lifetime and executive produced by Wendy Williams, Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. Darren Grant directs from a script written by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

THE WENDY WILLIAMS STORY... WHAT A MESS! - JANUARY 30 - 10PM

In this feature length documentary, Wendy Williams, the self-anointed Queen of all Media, sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera, discussing every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood. From her apartment in Manhattan, we're with Wendy during the course of her divorce, as she deals with being a 'Hot Topic' and finds a way to right her ship again. It's a raw, no holds barred look with never-before heard truths about Wendy's notorious feuds with celebrities, her shocking divorce, her childhood and the private darkness she has endured. This is the story of a self-made woman who finds herself at the start of a new life, uncertain of the future, but ready to reclaim her crown. The documentary is produced by eOne and Creature Films for Lifetime. Executive producers include Wendy Williams, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Sarah Girgis and Joie Jacoby. Brie Miranda Bryant and Gena McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

WHITNEY & BOBBI - FEBRUARY 6 - 8PM

The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles and turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before leaving the earth in the same tragic way. In a candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, Whitney and Bobbi offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them. Whitney & Bobbi is produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films for Lifetime. Executive producers include Tara Long, Shawna Foster, Madison Merritt, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez from eOne and Creature Films and Brandi Burnside-Boyd. Brie Miranda Bryant and Gena McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

