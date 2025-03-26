Leonardo DiCaprio and Appian Way to Executive Produce NINE LITTLE INDIANS Documentary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Filmmaker Shannon Kring is helming Nine Little Indians, the harrowing story of the nine Charbonneau sisters and their childhood schoolmates who endured horrific abuse at St. Paul’s Indian Mission School in Marty, South Dakota.

Executive producers on the documentary include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, Tony Robbins, George DiCaprio, Marc Gerke, Sophia Ehrnrooth, Walter Köhler, and Wolfgang Knöpfler.

Shannon Kring first turned her cameras on the story in 2016, when tribal members invited her to document the discovery of skeletal remains of missing children that had been unearthed during construction at the still-operational school.

Produced by Red Queen Media, Appian Way, and Terra Mater Studios, the documentary chronicles the Charbonneau sisters’ nearly two-decade-long legal battle to hold the Catholic Church accountable for the heinous crimes inflicted upon the plaintiffs listed on their lawsuit, the survivors unwilling to be named, and the children who had perished at St. Paul’s—among them, Geraldine “Gerri” Charbonneau’s baby conceived in rape. It also follows a Northern Cheyenne Indian school cemetery surveyor’s search for additional unmarked graves at the school. Among the film’s interviewees are two former nuns at the school and the abbot who supervised several of the priests accused of rape and murder.



Nine Little Indians is the third feature documentary from humanitarian and Emmy-winning producer/director, Shannon Kring. She is best known for directing END OF THE LINE: THE WOMEN OF STANDING ROCK, which won more than three-dozen awards including the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Television Award for Best Broadcast Network or Cable TV Documentary and the 2019 Stella Artois-Women in Film Finishing Fund. It was nominated for the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Social Justice Documentary and the 2022 Humanitas Prize. Kring’s work is a force for social justice, amplifying the voices of the unheard.

