Leah Remini To Host New Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER

The new Game Show Network show is based on the iconic puzzles in People Magazine.

Game Show Network, the leader in game shows and competitive entertainment, has announced Emmy Award winner Leah Remini as host of new Pop culture crossword game show, PEOPLE PUZZLER. The half-hour original series is anticipated to premiere in early 2021.

In PEOPLE PUZZLER, three lucky contestants will put their Pop culture knowledge to the test to complete iconic, PEOPLE PUZZLER crosswords. THE PLAYER who has won the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize

Actress, author, producer, and television personality Leah Remini is perhaps most recognized as Carrie Heffernan on the long-running CBS comedy, "The King of Queens." She was recently seen in the romantic comedy, "Second Act," with Jennifer Lopez.

In 2015, Remini released her New York Times Bestselling memoir "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology." Following the book's successful release, in 2016 she created, produced and hosted the critically acclaimed A&E documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," which won the Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. In Summer of 2020, she reunited with her docuseries co-host (Mike Rinder) to launch their audio follow-up to the series, a podcast for iHeart Radio - "Scientology: Fair Game," streaming on Tuesdays on all platforms.

Remini recently signed a production deal with Critical Content where she will continue to produce projects for television and film.

PEOPLE PUZZLER is produced by Meredith Corporation and Start Entertainment, LLC for Game Show Network. Executive Producers are Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment, LLC. Jeff Krask also serves as executive producer.

