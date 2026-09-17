Law Roach Explains His Tough Love as a PROJECT RUNWAY Judge on JHUD SHOW
The stylist addressed why he pushes designers hard before breaking into an unscripted musical moment.
Law Roach sat down on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to explain the tough-love approach he brings to his role as a judge on Project Runway, addressing why he tends to be blunt when critiquing designers' work. The conversation gave host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience a look at the reasoning behind his direct feedback style, which has become a defining part of his presence on the competition series.
Roach used the sit-down to walk through his mindset when evaluating contestants, framing his candor as a deliberate choice rather than simple harshness. The appearance centered on that judging philosophy, giving viewers insight into how he approaches the balance between honest criticism and encouragement on the show.
The segment took an unexpected turn when Roach and Hudson broke into a surprise duet, shifting the appearance from a straightforward interview into a lighter, musical moment. The pairing gave the studio audience a spontaneous highlight distinct from the earlier discussion about his Project Runway role.
The combination of Roach's candid remarks about his judging style and the impromptu performance with Hudson rounded out an appearance that touched on both his professional approach to critique and a more playful side rarely seen in his television work.
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