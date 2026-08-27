Christian Siriano Reveals Which Housewives Actually Pay For His Dresses

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Which reality stars actually pay for their designer gowns became a central topic on Hulu's GET REAL, as host Amanda Hirsch sat down with Project Runway's Christian Siriano and reality star Bronwyn Newport for a wide-ranging conversation about the competition show and the world around it.

The discussion ranged from the dynamic between Law Roach and Tyra Banks to Chase McWhorter sliding into Newport's DMs, giving both guests room to speak candidly about the personalities and relationships that shape Project Runway's orbit. Siriano, who appears on the series, weighed in alongside Newport, whose reality television background informed her side of the exchange.

Much of the conversation centered on the business side of celebrity fashion, with Siriano addressing which Housewives actually pay for the dresses he designs for them, pulling back the curtain on an arrangement that often goes unexamined in coverage of reality television wardrobes.

Hirsch kept the exchange moving across topics without steering away from specifics, letting Siriano and Newport dig into details about McWhorter's outreach and the Roach-Banks relationship that fans of the franchise have followed closely. The episode is part of GET REAL's rotating lineup of guests unpacking entertainment news and reality television storylines.

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