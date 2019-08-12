Lauren Oliver & Glasstown Entertainment Sign First Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Deadline reports that Amazon Studios will sign a first look deal with New York Times bestselling author Lauren Oliver, who wrote Panic, the book on which Amazon's first YA drama series is based. Glasstown Entertainment, co-founded by Oliver, author Lexa Hillyer and producer Lynley Bird, will work with Amazon Studios to develop television series that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

"We're excited to extend our relationship with Lauren Oliver and Glasstown," said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. "Lauren is a wonderful, prolific writer who knows her young adult audience. As we begin production together on Panic,we're looking forward to seeing more character-driven stories and fresh, captivating new voices from Glasstown for our Amazon Prime Video customers."

Said Oliver, Hillyer and Bird on behalf of Glasstown: "We are so thrilled to continue collaborating with Amazon Studios to create innovative stories for young people-across publishing, television, short form, and beyond. Amazon has already been an unbelievably supportive partner to this vision, and we are excited to work with them to develop, produce, and adapt stories that matter, in multiple formats."

Read the original story on Deadline.





