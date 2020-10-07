Latin Reel Co-Presents Latinx and Latin American Films at NewFest

The first-ever virtual edition of NewFest will include a stellar program of 120+ new features and short film premieres.

Featuring the newest work from leading international auteurs, Academy Award winners, and emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers premiering their work for the first time, this year's lineup delivers a thought-provoking, inspiring and joyful look at the LGBTQ+ community that speaks to the present moment and pays homage to the incredible queer legacy in NYC.



For this 32nd edition, the festival is including an incredible selection of Latinx and Latin American titles. See code LATINREEL20 for $2 off tickets just for Latin Reel followers! We are extremely excited to be joining NewFest as a Co-Presenter again this year!

Founded in 1988, NewFest is New York's largest presenter of LGBTQ+ film, media and the largest convener of LGBTQ+ audiences in the city.



NewFest 2020 is going virtual! Pass and ticket holders will get access to 120 films, panels and virtual events from October 16 - 27, 2020. Films will be available to watch on-demand from anywhere in the United States, and only in the United States. Since online festivals are a new experience, we know you may have some questions. Please refer to the Frequently Asked Questions below about accessing the programs, streaming, and technical requirements.



Read more information about NewFest here.

