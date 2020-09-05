Latin Reel Announces Hispanic Heritage Month Upcoming Screenings

Tickets for screenings cost $35 per car, with up to five passengers per car.

Latin Reel continues to partner with Rooftop Films to co-present EMA on September 10.

Rooftop Films - as its name suggests - typically hosts movie screenings on rooftops and outdoor areas across the city, but is throwing it back to the '50s and '60s with drive-in screenings for its 24th season, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



Tickets for screenings cost $35 per car, with up to five passengers per car. Latin Reel audience members can use the discount code AUTOCINEMA for a 50% discount on regularly-priced tickets.



A portion of every ticket sale will be donated to non-profit organizations that serve the hardest-hit communities in Queens.



The movie showings will feature most of the same safety precautions as the other drive-ins which have popped up this summer. You have to wear a mask during the check-in process and whenever you're not in your vehicle; bikes, motorcycles and buses are not allowed. There are toilets on site you can use, but you have to bring your own food and drinks. You can check out the rest of the guidelines for the Queens Drive-In here.

EMA

Directed by Pablo Larraín | Chile | 2019 | 102 min.

In Spanish with English subtitles.



Thursday, September 10, 7:00pm ET

After a shocking incident upends her family life and marriage to the tempestuous choreographer Gastón (Gael García Bernal, Y Tu Mamá También, Mozart in the Jungle), Ema, (breakout star Mariana Di Girolamo) a reggaeton dancer, sets out on an odyssey of personal liberation in this incendiary drama about art, desire, and the MODERN FAMILY from director Pablo Larraín (Neruda, Jackie).



Preceded by the Love in Motion program: Love and intimacy. Upheavals and farewells. The protagonists of these short films keep moving through it all and beckon us towards a deeper experience.

MY NAME IS PEDRO

Directed by Lillian LaSalle | US | 2017 | 98 min.



Thursday, September 17, 12:01am ET

My Name Is Pedro explores what public education meant to Pedro Santana, and what he, in turn, meant to public education. Infectious in his optimism, Santana becomes one of the most influential public-school teachers and then administrators in the New York public school system after turning his troubled Bronx middle school, MS 391, around. When a glowing front-page New York Times article catapults him into the spotlight, he is recruited and then accepts a promotion to use his famed 'out of the box' and transformative practices to save a corrupt and divided suburban school district. But the political challenges there may simply be too great, even for the infallible Santana.



Tickets info:

General admission: $12

Student/Educator: $2



Co-presented with Maysles Documentary Center.



Thursday, September 17, 12:01am.



Panel discussion in collaboration with New American Economy will be held on September 24th featuring: Lillian LaSalle, Director, "My Name is Pedro" Aasaf Mandvi, Actor, Writer & Comedian Eric Santana, Brother of Pedro Santana Debra Mashek, Ph.D., Executive Advisor and Past Executive Director, Heterodox Academy; Founder, Myco Consulting.



Moderated by Leani Garcia Torres, Associate Director, State & Local Initiatives, New American Economy



The panel will be available to stream internationally, and the film is available for streaming within the United States of America.

