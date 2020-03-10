Landry Bender, Ian Duff & Forrest Goodluck Will Star on THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH

Deadline reports that "The Republic of Sarah" on The CW has added Landry Bender, Ian Duff, and Forrest Goodluck to the cast. Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell also star.

Jeffrey Paul King and Marc Webb produce.

The Republic of Sarah, faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school history teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Bender plays Bella. Preppy and composed, Bella is the daughter of Greylock's mayor and one of Sarah's students. She begins to question her allegiance to her "popular girl" status after an unpleasant sexual encounter with her big-man-on-campus boyfriend and quickly finds herself falling for her shy classmate, Tyler.

Duff plays Grover, a damaged knockout who works at the local diner. His straightforward, blue-collar charm has made a favorite among Greylock's citizens - including Sarah, who has long harbored a crush on Grover. He feels the attraction too but carries a painful memory that keeps him from moving forward in life.

Goodluck plays Tyler, a thoughtful, introspective kid who wears his heart on his sleeve, but he also can be incredibly tough thanks to a difficult childhood growing up on a Native American reservation. As he lends a hand with Sarah's fight against the mining company, he starts making a connection with Bella.

