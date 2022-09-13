Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lamonica Garrett & Martin Sensmeier Join TAKEOVER Action Thriller Film

The film began filming earlier this month in Atlanta.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Trioscope and Quality Films TODAY announced that LaMonica Garrett (miniseries 1883, The Terminal List) and Martin Sensmeier (miniseries 1883, The Magnificent Seven) have joined the cast of the highly anticipated action thriller Takeover, starring multi-hyphenate artist Quavo (Atlanta, Wash Me in the River).

Takeover, which began filming earlier this month in Atlanta, will underscore the fascination and controversy surrounding the city's street takeovers - also known as "sideshows." Its action-packed dramatic performances will be amplified using Trioscope's proprietary technology that blends live-action with groundbreaking CG.

Garrett portrays Sheriff 'Herc' Hitchens, public enemy #1 in the takeover community. Herc is a sadistic officer, whose life mission is to shut down the illegal racing scene and its major players - especially Guy Miller (Quavo), a recent parolee who's attempting to rehabilitate his life when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta's dangerous takeover scene. Garrett most recently appeared in The Terminal List and also starred in the miniseries 1883. He has played the character The Monitor across five different series: Arrow, The Flash, Vixen, Supergirl, DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW and Batwoman. Additional television credits include Delilah, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Black-ish, SONS OF ANARCHY and multiple seasons of Designated Survivor.

Sensmeier plays Hilario, leader of an original takeover crew, The Jackals. Hilario is a silent-yet-predictable man who has no need for charm nor social grace; his mission is to restore the peace in the takeover community. Sensmeier can be seen in the miniseries 1883, Rutherford Falls and Yellowstone and Westworld. He also appeared in the films 9 Bullets, The Magnificent Seven, Wind River and Ice Road. He starred in several Trioscope projects, including The Liberator and the upcoming short film adaptation of Howard Waldrop's short story Night of the Cooters, executive produced by George R.R. Martin.

Produced by Trioscope in partnership with Quality Films (Ice Cold, How High 2), the expanded film unit of premier music management and hip-hop mega-label Quality Control Music, Takeover is written by acclaimed and world-renowned action screenwriter Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive, The Vikings) a longtime Trioscope collaborator who wrote the World War II animated drama The Liberator (Netflix) and Brandon Easton (Marvel's Agent Carter). Takeover is directed by Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys, who directed The Liberator.

The news follows the recent announcement of Takeover World, which marked Trioscope's first-ever Web3-enabled community designed to turbocharge the Takeover franchise by fully immersing its members within the Takeover universe. Within the Takeover World community, fans get the chance to collaborate in the development of the Takeover franchise, as well as a front-row seat and exclusive access to the making of the Takeover film and its cast and creators.

Trioscope develops original content, partners with top-tier studios and filmmakers and adapts third party IP using its proprietary animation technology. Reinventing the way animation is made, Trioscope's proprietary enhanced hybrid animation marries human performance with animated environments to produce a first of its kind viewing experience filled with powerful human emotion and breathtaking cinematic visuals. It is the only medium that brings a photo-real level to human faces, character movement and action allowing filmmakers to tackle powerful dramatic stories with sweeping scale all on a cost-effective budget.

