LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Streams on Prime Video
The film follows Maya through a sweeping romance and unexpected life changes after her chance encounter with Charlie.
LOVE OF YOUR LIFE is now streaming globally on Prime Video. The film stars Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson, and is directed by Rachel Morrison.
Directed by Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside), LOVE OF YOUR LIFE follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) sets in motion a sweeping romance and a future beyond anything she had imagined. When that future is suddenly upended, Maya is sent hurtling toward an unexpected new life—one that will force her to reckon with who she is, what she wants, and how to love again.
Credits
Directed by: Rachel Morrison
Screenplay by: Julia Cox
Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson
Produced by: Ryan Gosling, Jessie Henderson
Music by: Dustin O'Halloran
Costume Designer: Jill Taylor
Editor: Jennifer Vecchiarello
Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks
Director of Photography: Todd Banhazl
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