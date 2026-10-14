 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Streams on Prime Video

The film follows Maya through a sweeping romance and unexpected life changes after her chance encounter with Charlie.

By:
LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Streams on Prime Video

LOVE OF YOUR LIFE is now streaming globally on Prime Video. The film stars Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson, and is directed by Rachel Morrison.

Directed by Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside), LOVE OF YOUR LIFE follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) sets in motion a sweeping romance and a future beyond anything she had imagined. When that future is suddenly upended, Maya is sent hurtling toward an unexpected new life—one that will force her to reckon with who she is, what she wants, and how to love again.

Credits

Directed by: Rachel Morrison

Screenplay by: Julia Cox

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson

Produced by: Ryan Gosling, Jessie Henderson

Music by: Dustin O'Halloran

Costume Designer: Jill Taylor

Editor: Jennifer Vecchiarello

Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks

Director of Photography: Todd Banhazl

Recent Articles
Margaret Qualley's LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Premieres at TIFF
Margaret Qualley's LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Premieres at TIFF
9/14/2026
LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Releases First Look Images, Trailer, Poster
LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Releases First Look Images, Trailer, Poster
9/9/2026
Photos: LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Now in Select Theaters
Photos: LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Now in Select Theaters
10/8/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts