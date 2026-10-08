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Photos: LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Now in Select Theaters

Margaret Qualley and Aaron Pierre star in the film directed by Rachel Morrison.

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Photos: LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Now in Select Theaters

Amazon MGM Studios hosted a special screening of LOVE OF YOUR LIFE at the IFC Theater in New York City on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Talent in attendance included cast members Margaret Qualley and Aaron Pierre, director Rachel Morrison, and producer Jessie Henderson.

LOVE OF YOUR LIFE opened in select theaters today, and tickets are available to purchase here. The film will be streaming globally on Prime Video October 14, 2026.

Directed by Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside), LOVE OF YOUR LIFE follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) sets in motion a sweeping romance and a future beyond anything she had imagined. When that future is suddenly upended, Maya is sent hurtling toward an unexpected new life—one that will force her to reckon with who she is, what she wants, and how to love again.

Credits

Directed by: Rachel Morrison

Screenplay by: Julia Cox

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson

Produced by: Ryan Gosling, Jessie Henderson

Music by: Dustin O'Halloran

Costume Designer: Jill Taylor

Editor: Jennifer Vecchiarello

Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks

Director of Photography: Todd Banhazl

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson


Photo Credit: Todd Williamson
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