LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Releases First Look Images, Trailer, Poster

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First-look images, a trailer and a poster have been released for LOVE OF YOUR LIFE, directed by Rachel Morrison and produced by Ryan Gosling.

Synopsis

Directed by Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside), LOVE OF YOUR LIFE follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) sets in motion a sweeping romance and a future beyond anything she had imagined. When that future is suddenly upended, Maya is sent hurtling toward an unexpected new life—one that will force her to reckon with who she is, what she wants, and how to love again.

Film Details

Directed by: Rachel Morrison

Screenplay by: Julia Cox

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson

Produced by: Ryan Gosling, Jessie Henderson

Music by: Dustin O'Halloran

Costume Designer: Jill Taylor

Editor: Jennifer Vecchiarello

Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks

Director of Photography: Todd Banhazl

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