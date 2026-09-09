LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Releases First Look Images, Trailer, Poster
Directed by Rachel Morrison and produced by Ryan Gosling, the film follows a woman navigating unexpected life changes after a transformative romance.
First-look images, a trailer and a poster have been released for LOVE OF YOUR LIFE, directed by Rachel Morrison and produced by Ryan Gosling.
Synopsis
Directed by Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside), LOVE OF YOUR LIFE follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) sets in motion a sweeping romance and a future beyond anything she had imagined. When that future is suddenly upended, Maya is sent hurtling toward an unexpected new life—one that will force her to reckon with who she is, what she wants, and how to love again.
Film Details
Directed by: Rachel Morrison
Screenplay by: Julia Cox
Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson
Produced by: Ryan Gosling, Jessie Henderson
Music by: Dustin O'Halloran
Costume Designer: Jill Taylor
Editor: Jennifer Vecchiarello
Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks
Director of Photography: Todd Banhazl