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LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Makes TIFF World Premiere

The film stars Margaret Qualley and Gabriel Basso in a story about love, loss, and self-discovery.

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LOVE OF YOUR LIFE Makes TIFF World Premiere

Amazon MGM Studios celebrated the world premiere of LOVE OF YOUR LIFE at the Royal Alexandra Theater in Toronto for the International Film Festival on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Talent in attendance included director Rachel Morrison and cast members Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, and Catherine Keener; screenplay writer Julia Cox; and producer Jessie Henderson.

Following the premiere screening, guests attended the post-premiere celebration at Soho House Toronto. LOVE OF YOUR LIFE will be in select theaters October 7, 2026, and streaming globally on Prime Video October 14, 2026.

Directed by Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside), LOVE OF YOUR LIFE follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) sets in motion a sweeping romance and a future beyond anything she had imagined. When that future is suddenly upended, Maya is sent hurtling toward an unexpected new life—one that will force her to reckon with who she is, what she wants, and how to love again.

Credits

Directed by: Rachel Morrison

Screenplay by: Julia Cox

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson

Produced by: Ryan Gosling, Jessie Henderson

Music by: Dustin O'Halloran

Costume Designer: Jill Taylor

Editor: Jennifer Vecchiarello

Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks

Director of Photography: Todd Banhazl

Photo Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Amazon MGM Studios


Photo Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Amazon MGM Studios
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