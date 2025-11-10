LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has renewed “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” for a second season that will premiere in early 2026. Production is set to begin this week.

The cast of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” season two includes Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams and other islanders from season seven.

On Sunday, November 16, Jeremiah Brown, Amaya Espinal and Iris Kendall will appear at BravoCon 2025. Fans will be able to interact with the Islanders with panel session on the Bravoverse Live Stage as well as a photo opp, so get your Villa-worthy look together. Tickets are available here

During its six-week run, “Love Island USA” season seven garnered more than 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock. Airing this past summer, season one of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” ranks as Peacock’s #1 highest-reaching unscripted original debut season ever on the platform.

The spinoff from pop culture phenomenon “Love Island USA,” “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” follows former Islanders as they return back to their homes after a life-altering summer in Fiji and navigate their newfound fame. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve unfished business with their exes and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges.

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa” is produced by ITV America in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Brian Appel, Tom Ciaccio and Blake Garrett executive produce, alongside Chet Fenster.