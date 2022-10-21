LOVE IN KILNERRY Will Debut This Tuesday October 25 On ITunes!

The feature film comedy hit Love in Kilnerry will debut this Tuesday Oct 25th on iTunes (with 30 minutes of extras), Amazon, Google Play, and VUDU. Love In Kilnerry recently became one of the longest running films of 2022 in theaters. It scored 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already won 45 awards and 26 nominations in worldwide festivals.

Cast includes Daniel Keith, Kathy Searle, Tony Triano, Sybil Lines, Shelia Stasack, James Patrick Nelson, Roger Hendricks Simon, Lawrence Leritz, Jeremy Fernandez, Debargo Sanyal, Leon Morgan, Nathan Wallace, Bari Hyman and Addison LeMay.

The elderly residents of a small remote town panic when the EPA announces mandatory changes to their chemical plant could cause a dramatic increase in their sexual libido. The town Sheriff (Daniel Keith) struggles to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues.

Keith had originally written the story as an Irish play and was workshopped by New York theater actors for all of 2016 at the Manhattan Theater Club Studios. It was later adapted into a screenplay, which was filmed in Portsmouth, NH.

Review by Mike Szymanski: "Virtually every actor who plays these quirky characters in this clever screenplay has a moment where they steal the movie, which shows what a strong cast this ensemble really is."