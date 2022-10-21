Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE IN KILNERRY Will Debut This Tuesday October 25 On ITunes!

. It scored 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already won 45 awards and 26 nominations in worldwide festivals.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

LOVE IN KILNERRY Will Debut This Tuesday October 25 On ITunes!

The feature film comedy hit Love in Kilnerry will debut this Tuesday Oct 25th on iTunes (with 30 minutes of extras), Amazon, Google Play, and VUDU. Love In Kilnerry recently became one of the longest running films of 2022 in theaters. It scored 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already won 45 awards and 26 nominations in worldwide festivals.

Cast includes Daniel Keith, Kathy Searle, Tony Triano, Sybil Lines, Shelia Stasack, James Patrick Nelson, Roger Hendricks Simon, Lawrence Leritz, Jeremy Fernandez, Debargo Sanyal, Leon Morgan, Nathan Wallace, Bari Hyman and Addison LeMay.

The elderly residents of a small remote town panic when the EPA announces mandatory changes to their chemical plant could cause a dramatic increase in their sexual libido. The town Sheriff (Daniel Keith) struggles to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues.

Keith had originally written the story as an Irish play and was workshopped by New York theater actors for all of 2016 at the Manhattan Theater Club Studios. It was later adapted into a screenplay, which was filmed in Portsmouth, NH.

Review by Mike Szymanski: "Virtually every actor who plays these quirky characters in this clever screenplay has a moment where they steal the movie, which shows what a strong cast this ensemble really is."



Related Stories View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Megan Hilty Launches GoFundMe To Recover Family Members Lost In Plane CrashMegan Hilty Launches GoFundMe To Recover Family Members Lost In Plane Crash
October 20, 2022

Actress Megan Hilty, and family member Kristen Hilty, have launched a GoFundMe to recover the remains of her sister and nephews, who were tragically lost in a plane crash over Puget Sound last month.
Oscar-Winning Studio, Lion Forge Animation, Partners With Nine PBS For Groundbreaking Kids' FranchiseOscar-Winning Studio, Lion Forge Animation, Partners With Nine PBS For Groundbreaking Kids' Franchise
October 19, 2022

St. Louis-based Nine PBS is partnering with David Steward II's Lion Forge Animation, the Academy Award-winning creators of Hair Love, on a new multi-media initiative designed to positively represent kids of color and help close the literacy gap.
Mason Bates' PHILHARMONIA FANTASTIQUE to be Released With Animated Film By Gary Rydstrom And Jim CapobiancoMason Bates' PHILHARMONIA FANTASTIQUE to be Released With Animated Film By Gary Rydstrom And Jim Capobianco
October 19, 2022

On Friday, November 4, 2022, Platoon will release the new animated film for composer Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra, a 25-minute concerto for orchestra and animated film described by John Williams 'the biggest step forward since Fantasia itself. A truly magnificent achievement.'
New Indie Documentary SKIN DEEP: FORMULATING A LEGACY Now StreamingNew Indie Documentary SKIN DEEP: FORMULATING A LEGACY Now Streaming
October 18, 2022

Cosmetic chemist and 'certified nose' Vince Spinnato spent over fifteen years creating and producing his feature documentary on the ups and downs of his career and life and is now available for streaming (Rent $4.99, Buy, $12.99) on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play and Youtube TV.
Meet the Queens of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, Premiering November 18 on WOW Presents PlusMeet the Queens of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, Premiering November 18 on WOW Presents Plus
October 17, 2022

After three wildly successful seasons of ”Canada's Drag Race,” the queens of the North have proven they can sleigh in every way.