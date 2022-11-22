Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE IN KILNERRY Now Available To Rent On Amazon And iTunes

The film scored 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already won 45 awards and 26 nominations in worldwide festivals.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Just in time for the holidays, the comedy feature LOVE IN KILNERRY is now available to rent today, November 22, 2022! The film will also be available in the UK/Ireland on December 6th and debuts in Australia on January 10, 2023.

The feature film hit Love in Kilnerry is available to rent/buy on iTunes (with 30 minutes of extras), Amazon, Google Play, and VUDU. Love In Kilnerry is the longest-running comedy in NORTH AMERICA in 2022 according to Box Office information. It scored 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already won 45 awards and 26 nominations in worldwide festivals.

Cast includes Daniel Keith, Kathy Searle, Tony Triano, Sybil Lines, Sheila Stasack, James Patrick Nelson, Roger Hendricks Simon, Lawrence Leritz, Jeremy Fernandez, Debargo Sanyal, Leon Morgan, Nathan Wallace, Bari Hyman and Addison LeMay.

The elderly residents of a small remote town panic when the EPA announces mandatory changes to their chemical plant could cause a dramatic increase in their sexual libido. The town Sheriff (Daniel Keith) struggles to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues.

Keith had originally written the story as an Irish play and was workshopped by New York theater actors for all of 2016 at the Manhattan Theater Club Studios. It was later adapted into a screenplay, which was filmed in Portsmouth, NH.

 



