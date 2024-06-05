LOVE DURING LOCKUP Continues With Season Finale This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WE tv’s newly-branded night of programming, ‘For Real Fridays,’ continues with the season finale of fan favorite, Love During Lockup, airing Friday, June 7th at 9pm ET/8pm CT. This new season of eight, one-hour episodes, reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people look for love and begin relationships with inmates.



The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six new couples navigating the challenges of romance in the prison system. Each person has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars. Some are completely obsessed with finding the prisoner of their dreams and their daily lives revolve around this pursuit. For others, this may be their first time reaching out to an inmate and embarking on such an unconventional relationship. These couples face unique challenges from sending money, first video dates and visits, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system, but is it true love or just a con?



On the season finale of Love During Lockup, Rob walks free after 16 years. Rick’s marriage is at a 6-week crossroads. Ayonna leaves LOCKUP and wants to lock in Jamahl. Then, Joey finally confronts Michael face to face and Candice gets candid and blindsides Andrew. Shonta’s life spirals due to True.



Not-to-be-missed new episodes of Love During Lockup continue on Fridays at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv and are available to stream the following Monday on ALLBLK.

