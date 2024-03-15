LOVE AFTER LOCKUP to Return to WE tv in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A brand-new season of WE tv’s sensational conversation starter, Love During Lockup, returns with eight, hour-long episodes Friday, April 19th at 9pm ET/8pm CT, with new episodes available on the popular AMC streaming service, ALLBLK, every Tuesday.

Each person has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars. Some are completely obsessed with finding the prisoner of their dreams and their daily lives revolve around this pursuit. For others, this may be their first time reaching out and embarking on such an unconventional relationship. These couples face unique challenges from sending money, first video dates and visits, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system, but is it true love or just a con?

Watch the trailer here:

MEET THE CAST:

Tennie & Rob (Yukon, OK)

Tennie is a mom of two who must keep the house afloat while her husband, Rob, is in prison. Rob has been incarcerated for 16 years but has found a way to keep tabs on his wife and family from prison. Unlike most inmates, Rob has access to a phone which allows him to watch his family through cameras that are set up in the house. Although Tennie accepts the cameras, the tension builds when Rob becomes increasingly controlling and overbearing.

Ayonna & Jamahl (Lancaster, PA)

Mother by day and exotic dancer by night, Ayonna and her beau, Jamahl, have been friends for years, but Jamahl was always off limits because of his relationship with her best friend. However, once they broke up, Jamahl was fair game. After a brief fling, Jamahl got convicted and went to prison. Jamahl and Ayonna decide to continue their relationship while he serves out his sentence. Unbeknownst to Ayonna, Jamahl has been keeping a secret that his family let spill. Will that be the beginning of the end?

Andrew & Candice (Greenwich, NJ)

Andrew is a hopeless romantic who gives his all in a relationship. When he met Candice through a prison pen pal site, he knew she was something special. Andrew will do whatever it takes to give Candice her happily-ever-after. He is paying for an apartment and bought her a truck he drove across country to pop the question upon her release. Will she take the plunge with Andrew?

Rick & Samantha (Gilbert, AZ)

Rick was not seeking out his third wife, but the universe had a different plan when he and his high school girlfriend, Samantha, reconnected. However, Samantha is incarcerated. Rick proposed to Samantha during a prison visit and now the two are talking marriage.

Joey & Michael (Boise, ID)

To the naked eye, Joey seems to have it all together: a good job, a home, and a handsome boyfriend, Michael. However, at 48 years old, Joey is still living with roommates, who happen to be his parents. And his boyfriend, although handsome, is currently behind bars for drugs.

Shonta & True (Kansas City, MO)

Shonta is a woman who knows what she wants, and what she wants is her fiancé, True. Although never having met in person, Shonta moved her family to another state to be with True and even said yes to his engagement proposal. Shonta has spent over $30,000 on True and taken on two mortgages to make this relationship work with a man she’s never attempted to visit in two years of being together.

Love During LOCKUP is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Sophie Mallam, Alan Madison and Sara Hayworth. Angela Molloy, SVP Development and Original Production, Unscripted, Noella Charles VP Development and Original Production, Unscripted and Lisa Marie Angelo, Director Development and Original Production, Unscripted, Executive Produce for WE tv.

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community.

Further building on this mission, current WE tv originals are now available to stream on WE tv’s sister platform, ALLBLK. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister networks include AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and streamers Acorn TV, ALLBLK, AMC+, Shudder and Sundance Now.