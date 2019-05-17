LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP to Premiere on WE tv June 14

During the explosive second season fans wildly tweeted at each "Love After Lockup" misstep - did our cast heed the advice to run from their shaky relationships, or do they remain blissfully in love? We tv heard the fans and delivered the spin-off, "Love After Lockup: LIFE AFTER Lockup" which premieres on Friday, June 14 at 9:00pm ET/PT. The new series follows five returning couples who fans have grown to know and love - or love to hate - as they face parole restrictions, temptation, and turbulence in their lives outside of prison walls. Will these troubled lovebirds break old habits with the support of their loved ones? Or will they break the rules and land back in the clink?

Throughout the eight episodes of "Love After Lockup: LIFE AFTER Lockup," fan-favorites Clint and Tracie; Marcelino and Brittany; Megan, Michael, and Sarah; Scott and Lizzie; and Andrea and Lamar will face new challenges and tackle many firsts in their new lives, from raising children to buying first homes to finding work and staying sober. These committed couples are doing it all while living under the restrictions of parole and dealing with the stresses and occasional turmoil of a new relationship. Now that these former inmates have left prison, will they be able to survive the real world and stay out of prison for good?

The new series comes from the network's breakout reality series "Love After Lockup," which shattered ratings in the first quarter of 2019 across every demo - up 12% among women 25-54 and 18-49, and 10% among adults 18-49 and 25-54 in Nielsen Live +3 ratings.

The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment, with Executive Producers Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam. Lauren P. Gellert and Kate Farrell are Executive Producers for WE tv.





