LOS LOBOS NATIVE SONS Documentary to Premiere at SXSW Film Festival

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Lobos Native Sons, the definitive authorized documentary chronicling the 50-year journey of Los Lobos, will make its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential East L.A. rock bands of all time, Los Lobos Native Sons will debut the film in the festival’s “24 Beats Per Second” section on Sunday, March 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. The band will also perform at the SXSW Music Festival as part of the documentary's premiere.

Following the premiere screening, the band and the film’s directors will participate in a Q&A, and Los Lobos will also perform a special live set as part of the SXSW Music Festival. The full screening schedule is listed below. For the band's SXSW Music performance schedule, go to sxsw.com.

Featuring never-before-seen or heard archival footage and music, Los Lobos Native Sons offers an intimate look inside the American band, tracing their rise from the streets of East Los Angeles to global acclaim. The feature documentary is directed by Doug Blush and Piero F. Giunti and features Los Lobos.

The film also features performances and interviews with a wide range of figures, including Linda Ronstadt, Rubén Blades, Tom Waits, Dolores Huerta, Danny Elfman, Billy Gibbons, Jackson Browne, Cheech Marin, Edward James Olmos, Peter Frampton, George Lopez, Bonnie Raitt, Ruben Albarran (Cafe Tacuba), Enrique Bunbury, Camilo Lara, Lila Downs, Roco Pachucote (La Maldita Vecindad) and more.

Los Lobos features Louie Perez on drums, guitars, percussion, and vocals, Steve Berlin on saxophone, percussion, flute, midsax, harmonica, and melodica, Cesar Rosas on vocals, guitar, and mandolin, Conrad Lozano on Bass, Guitarron, and vocals, and David Hidalgo on vocals, guitar, accordion, percussion, bass, keyboards, melodica, drums, violin, and banjo.

Perez said, “Los Lobos are mucho excited that their story will finally be told in the new documentary LOS LOBOS NATIVE SONS. It was lot of hard work for all involved but we are thrilled on how well done it is. Appreciation and gracias to the producers, film team and tireless crew for the monumental task of researching and assembling over 50 years of history and for believing that this story should be told. All for this little band from East Los Angeles that would never take no as an answer."

Blush said, “From the first time I played an early Los Lobos vinyl record at my college radio station, I’ve been overwhelmed by this band’s honesty, power, and range, and after 50 years of Lobos greatness, we’re proud to bring this truly American story of what brings us together to dance, sing and grow as a country.”

“This film is deeply personal to me, a true full-circle moment,” added Giunti. ”After working alongside the band for the past decade and earning their trust, it’s both an honor and a responsibility to help carry their story to the world. I’ve been a fan since I was three years old, inspired by their music and their journey—an American story of artists who played by their own rules, stayed rooted in their culture, and proved that doing things on your own terms is its own kind of victory, especially in times like these.”

Screenings:

Paramount Theatre, Sunday, March 15 at 11:00 am - Main Screen with live Intro and Q&A with Los Lobos and the Directors

Rollins Theatre at The Long Center, Monday, March 16 at 11:00 am - Main Screen with live Intro and Q&A with Los Lobos and the Directors

Violet Crown Cinema 2, Wednesday, March 18 at 6:00 pm - Main Screen with live Intro and Q&A with the Directors

Violet Crown Cinema 4, Wednesday, March 18 at 6:00 pm