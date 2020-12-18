LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS & SESAME STREET Will Release New Episodes on HBO Max

From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.

In this latest batch, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky's missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for THE RIDE in these ten all-new animated episodes. It's an all-new year with all-new Looney!

Get ready for more fun-filled adventures with your friends at SESAME STREET with a new episode every Thursday this January. First up, Sneeze A Seasons followed by Huff and Puff Away, Tough Monster Race and The Waiting Game.

Cartoon Network classics are back! Check out the full list of shows and additional episodes of current hit series heading to HBO Max in January.

Friday, Jan. 1

Codename: Kids Next Door

Courage the Cowardly Dog

The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Long Live the Royals

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Apple & Onion

Craig of the Creek

Saturday, Jan. 9

Ben 10 (2017)