LOOKING FOR ALASKA to Exclusively Premiere on BBC Three in the UK

Looking For Alaska, a new eight-part limited series based on John Green's award-winning coming of age novel of the same name, will debut exclusively on BBC Three in the UK.

Following huge anticipation for the series - with the trailer amassing nearly seven million views in just two weeks - UK viewers will be able to enjoy all episodes as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from 10am on 19 October.

It follows teenager Miles 'Pudge' Halter (Charlie Plummer) as he enrols in boarding school, escaping his safe and uneventful world in an attempt to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth) and finds a group of loyal friends, but after an unexpected tragedy, they must attempt to make sense of what they have been through.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC, says: "Looking For Alaska is a really beautifully realised coming of age story. We are delighted to be premiering such a thought-provoking, humorous and poignant drama on BBC Three."

The series stars Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and The Society), Charlie Plummer (All The Money In The World), Denny Love (Empire), Jay Lee (American Vandal), Landry Bender (Fuller House), Sofia Vassilieva (Medium), Uriah Shelton (13 Reasons Why), Jordan Connor (Riverdale), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Looking For Alaska is the award-winning, genre-defining debut novel from John Green, the international bestselling author of Turtles All The Way Down and The Fault In Our Stars. Released in 2005, the novel has sold millions of copies worldwide, is a New York Times best seller, a USA Today best seller, a Los Angeles Times Book Prize Finalist and one of TIME Magazine's 100 Best Young Adult Novels of All Time. Green was awarded the American Library Association's Michael L. Printz Award for Looking For Alaska, which was also named as one of America's Best Loved Novels in a national survey conducted by PBS' THE GREAT AMERICAN READ initiative.

Looking For Alaska (8x50') is a Paramount Television and Fake Empire production. It was adapted for television by Josh Schwartz, with Schwartz and Stephanie Savage as executive producers alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer and Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna and Legion) directed the first episode. The licensing agreement was made by Fiona Campbell, Channel Controller of BBC Three, and Sue Deeks, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition, with Matt Downer, Senior Vice President, TV Licensing for the UK/Ireland, Paramount.





