LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Film Starring Jessica Lange & Ed Harris
Jonathan Kent makes his directorial debut adapting O'Neill's classic about the Tyrone family facing addiction and illness.
A new film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT is set to open, starring two-time Academy Award-winner Jessica Lange, reprising her 2016 Tony Award-winning Broadway role for the big screen, alongside Academy Award-nominee Ed Harris, Ben Foster, and Colin Morgan.
The film marks the directorial debut of celebrated British theater and opera director Jonathan Kent, who has stepped behind the camera for the first time to direct his much-anticipated screen adaptation of O'Neill's play. Jessica Lange plays the emotionally troubled, and addiction-plagued matriarch Mary Tyrone. Ed Harris co-stars as her husband James, self-made man, renowned actor, and failed property magnate. The Tyrone family is completed by Ben Foster as the charming, but wayward and hard-drinking elder son, Jamie, with Colin Morgan as the poetic, bleakly optimistic and consumptive younger son, Edmund – a portrait of O'Neill himself.
Synopsis
Set on one single day in August 1912 at the family's Connecticut seaside home, the story follows the Tyrone family as it faces the looming dual specters of Edmund's potentially fatal consumption diagnosis alongside his mother Mary's increasingly fragile and anxious state of mind. The family knows that the situation threatens to return her to the severe morphine addiction that was only recently overcome.
Opening in Los Angeles September 25, 2026, Additional Markets To Be Announced Shortly
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