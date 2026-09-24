LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Film Starring Jessica Lange & Ed Harris

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A new film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT is set to open, starring two-time Academy Award-winner Jessica Lange, reprising her 2016 Tony Award-winning Broadway role for the big screen, alongside Academy Award-nominee Ed Harris, Ben Foster, and Colin Morgan.

The film marks the directorial debut of celebrated British theater and opera director Jonathan Kent, who has stepped behind the camera for the first time to direct his much-anticipated screen adaptation of O'Neill's play. Jessica Lange plays the emotionally troubled, and addiction-plagued matriarch Mary Tyrone. Ed Harris co-stars as her husband James, self-made man, renowned actor, and failed property magnate. The Tyrone family is completed by Ben Foster as the charming, but wayward and hard-drinking elder son, Jamie, with Colin Morgan as the poetic, bleakly optimistic and consumptive younger son, Edmund – a portrait of O'Neill himself.

Synopsis

Set on one single day in August 1912 at the family's Connecticut seaside home, the story follows the Tyrone family as it faces the looming dual specters of Edmund's potentially fatal consumption diagnosis alongside his mother Mary's increasingly fragile and anxious state of mind. The family knows that the situation threatens to return her to the severe morphine addiction that was only recently overcome.

Opening in Los Angeles September 25, 2026, Additional Markets To Be Announced Shortly

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 53 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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