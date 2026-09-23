Jessica Lange Reveals Her One Condition For Returning To AMERICAN HORROR STORY
The actress opens up about stepping back into the anthology series after more than a decade away.
Jessica Lange appeared on THE VIEW to discuss her return to AMERICAN HORROR STORY as a series regular, 12 years after she first stepped away from the anthology series. Lange told the panel about the single requirement she had for coming back to the show, and reflected on her longstanding pull toward playing characters marked by turmoil.
Lange has been closely tied to AMERICAN HORROR STORY since its earliest, most memorable seasons, and her return has been part of a wider promotional rollout for the show's new installment. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Lange also appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to preview details of her character without revealing too much about the story ahead.
On THE VIEW, Lange expanded on why she gravitates toward complicated, troubled roles, giving the daytime audience a more personal look at what continues to draw her back to the franchise after all these years. Her comments added another layer to the broader press circuit surrounding the show's milestone new season, joining castmates who have also been making media rounds ahead of the premiere.
Other AMERICAN HORROR STORY cast members have used similar appearances to tease their own returns. Sarah Paulson recently discussed her character's arc for the new season, and Angela Bassett previewed the comeback of her role as Marie Laveau, both signaling a season built around the return of fan-favorite characters.
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