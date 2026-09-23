Angela Bassett Previews Marie Laveau's Return In AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13

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Angela Bassett stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her return as Marie Laveau in the new season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect from her character as the anthology series heads into its latest installment. Bassett used the segment to speak about coming back to the role, addressing how the character fits into the show's new chapter without revealing too much of the story ahead.

The appearance comes amid a broader promotional rollout for the new season, with other cast members also making the rounds on GMA to preview what is coming. Sarah Paulson recently discussed her own return for the milestone season during a similar GMA appearance, part of a larger press push tied to the show's premiere. Sarah Paulson Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Her AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Return

Jessica Lange has also appeared on GMA in recent days to tease her own return to the franchise, reflecting on stepping back into the AMERICAN HORROR STORY universe for the new run of episodes. Bassett's conversation followed a similar format, focusing specifically on her character's trajectory this season and what audiences should anticipate from Marie Laveau's storyline.

Together, the appearances signal a coordinated promotional effort ahead of the new season, with cast members offering fans staggered previews of what is to come across multiple GMA segments.

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