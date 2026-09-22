Jessica Lange on Her KING KONG Rejection and Returning for AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13

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Jessica Lange revealed that she was initially turned down for "King Kong" before ultimately landing the role that became her big break, a detail she shared during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The Oscar-winning actress used the appearance to look back on a pivotal early moment in her career while also previewing new work that finds her returning to a franchise closely tied to her more recent television output. In the first clip, Lange walks hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos through the rejection she faced before ultimately being cast in "King Kong," a role that would go on to define the start of her screen career. Her account gives a candid look at how close she came to missing out on the part that first put her in front of movie audiences. The second appearance shifts entirely to the present, with Lange discussing her return to "American Horror Story" for its thirteenth season. She tells Ripa and Consuelos about reprising four separate characters within the new season, and speaks to what she specifically wanted to accomplish this time around within the anthology series' shifting format. Together, the two clips trace a career arc from an early professional setback to a current role that finds Lange taking on multiple characters within a single season, underscoring the range she has built since that first "King Kong" casting decision. The pairing gives viewers both the origin story and the latest chapter of her ongoing work in film and television. Lange's stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK adds her voice to a run of recent guests on the program, following appearances built around similarly personal career reflections and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from working actors.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 09 Hrs 47 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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