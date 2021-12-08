LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan Announces Holiday Celebrations

The holidays come early as Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest celebrate the magic of the season on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with top celebrity guests, all-star musical performances, crafty holiday decor tips, cooking delights, lucky contest winners and - of course - crazy holiday sweaters!

"Live's Holiday Sweater Party" cozies up on Friday, Dec. 17, and features METHOD MAN and SHAGGY, who will perform his song "Amazing Christmas" live in studio. During this classic "Live" episode, there will be festive and fabulous sweaters galore. Kelly and Ryan will be joined by a virtual audience that will include the five style-savvy finalists of Live's Holiday Sweater Photo Contest; the big winner will be announced and $5,000 in prizes will be awarded!

Then, start spreading the news as "Live with Kelly and Ryan: A Very New York Christmas" airs on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Superstar JOSH GROBAN will chat with Kelly and Ryan and perform the iconic tune "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and the internationally beloved RADIO CITY ROCKETTES will tap their way onto the "Live" stage to perform "New York At Christmas."

Plus, Kelly and Ryan will celebrate the majesty of NYC during the most wonderful time of the year with the help of "Live" friend STEVE PATTERSON, who will explore the most delightful parts of the city. As a special treat, the NORTHWELL HEALTH NURSE CHOIR, a New York-based ensemble that features area nurses and first responders, will perform "We Need A Little Christmas." And, the talented big winner of the"Live's Deck The Homes Holiday Contest" will be announced and gifted with a seven day/six night trip for two to Maui!

And, of course, no "Live" holiday show would be complete without a special visit from Santa Claus himself!

During the countdown to Christmas, "Live" celebrity friends will share their holiday gratitude, including Jamie Foxx, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Victoria Beckham, Dwyane Wade, Anthony Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Williams, Caroline Rhea, Scottie Pippin and Derek Hough! Plus, multiple editions of "Live's Good News Story of the Day: Holiday Edition" will air throughout the month, spreading news of joy and goodwill.

Other top guests joining "Live" in December include Sir Elton John, Michael B. Jordan, Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves, KATIE Couric and Henry Cavill.