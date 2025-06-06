 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Ratings Surge for Second Consecutive Week

The show is the most-watched entertainment talk show on television in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season.

By: Jun. 06, 2025
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Ratings Surge for Second Consecutive Week Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Featuring a star-studded week of guests including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Ryan Phillippe, Elizabeth Banks and more, “Live with Kelly and Mark” grew for the second week in a row in all key measures, including Total Viewers (+2% - 2.208 million vs. 2.174 million) and Households (+3% - 1.42 rating vs. 1.38 rating), along with Women 18-49 (+7% - 0.30 rating vs. 0.28 rating) and Women 25-54 (+10% - 0.43 rating vs. 0.39 rating).

“Live” notched its best performance in Women 18-49 (0.30 rating) in six weeks, since the week of April 7. Versus the equivalent week a year ago, “Live with Kelly and Mark” was up in Total Viewers (2.208 million vs. 2.202 million) and was up for the second week running with Women 18-49 (+3% - 0.30 rating vs. 0.29 rating).

The show also ranked as the No. 1 talk show in syndication for 121 consecutive weeks across all key measures, ahead of its closest competition by a whopping +75% in Total Viewers (2.208 million vs. 1.265 million), +63% in Households (1.42 rating vs. 0.87 rating) and by +72% in Women 25-54 (0.43 rating vs. 0.25 rating). In addition, for the 33rd straight week, “Live” led in Women 18-49, outdelivering its closest competition by +76% (0.30 rating vs. 0.17 rating).

Season to date for the fifth consecutive season, “Live” ranks as syndication’s No. 1 talk show in all key measures, leading its closest competition by +63% in Total Viewers (2.194 million vs. 1.349 million), +56% in Households (1.45 rating vs. 0.93 rating), +35% in Women 18-49 (0.27 rating vs. 0.20 rating) and +43% in Women 25-54 (0.43 rating vs. 0.30 rating).  For the sixth season in a row, “Live” stands as the sole leader in Daytime Talk with Women 25-54 (0.43 rating). 

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is the most-watched entertainment talk show on television in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season.

Photo credit: Disney Entertainment Television/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua 

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos