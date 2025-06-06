LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Ratings Surge for Second Consecutive Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Featuring a star-studded week of guests including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Ryan Phillippe, Elizabeth Banks and more, “Live with Kelly and Mark” grew for the second week in a row in all key measures, including Total Viewers (+2% - 2.208 million vs. 2.174 million) and Households (+3% - 1.42 rating vs. 1.38 rating), along with Women 18-49 (+7% - 0.30 rating vs. 0.28 rating) and Women 25-54 (+10% - 0.43 rating vs. 0.39 rating).

“Live” notched its best performance in Women 18-49 (0.30 rating) in six weeks, since the week of April 7. Versus the equivalent week a year ago, “Live with Kelly and Mark” was up in Total Viewers (2.208 million vs. 2.202 million) and was up for the second week running with Women 18-49 (+3% - 0.30 rating vs. 0.29 rating).

The show also ranked as the No. 1 talk show in syndication for 121 consecutive weeks across all key measures, ahead of its closest competition by a whopping +75% in Total Viewers (2.208 million vs. 1.265 million), +63% in Households (1.42 rating vs. 0.87 rating) and by +72% in Women 25-54 (0.43 rating vs. 0.25 rating). In addition, for the 33rd straight week, “Live” led in Women 18-49, outdelivering its closest competition by +76% (0.30 rating vs. 0.17 rating).

Season to date for the fifth consecutive season, “Live” ranks as syndication’s No. 1 talk show in all key measures, leading its closest competition by +63% in Total Viewers (2.194 million vs. 1.349 million), +56% in Households (1.45 rating vs. 0.93 rating), +35% in Women 18-49 (0.27 rating vs. 0.20 rating) and +43% in Women 25-54 (0.43 rating vs. 0.30 rating). For the sixth season in a row, “Live” stands as the sole leader in Daytime Talk with Women 25-54 (0.43 rating).

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is the most-watched entertainment talk show on television in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season.

Photo credit: Disney Entertainment Television/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua

