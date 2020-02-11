LITTLE WOMEN Sets March 10 Digital Release Date

Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Greta Gerwig's fresh, unique and modern adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott masterpiece LITTLE WOMEN comes home on Digital March 10 and Blu-ray™ and DVD April 7 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases will take viewers even deeper into the beloved story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth with over 45 minutes of fascinating bonus features. See how Writer/Director Greta Gerwig led this modern adaptation of a literary classic with a magnificent new cast, incredible art direction, elaborate costumes, set pieces and how she took inspiration from the real-life Orchard House where Louisa May Alcott lived and wrote LITTLE WOMEN.



Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a LITTLE WOMEN that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. Gerwig's take on the beloved story of THE MARCH sisters-four young women each determined to live life on their own terms-is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.



In addition to earning the praise of critics worldwide with a Rotten Tomatoes "Certified Fresh" rating of 95%, the film has been honored with an Academy Award for Best Costume Design plus five nominations including Best Picture, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Best Music (Original Score). Saoirse Ronan's transcendent performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Florence Pugh's nuanced and insightful take on the character of Amy earned her a nod for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. LITTLE WOMEN is only the third Best Picture nominee in history to have been written, directed and produced entirely by female filmmakers.



LITTLE WOMEN has a runtime of approximately 135 minutes and is rated PG for some thematic elements and brief smoking.

BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

A New Generation of Little Women: The superb cast recreated the beloved world of THE MARCH family with realism, humor and vulnerability

Making a Modern Classic: The film combines its modern elements-kinetic camerawork and overlapping dialogue-with the historically authentic bespoke costumes, sets and locations

Greta Gerwig: Women Making Art: Go behind the camera with Writer/Director Greta Gerwig, discover her process and how she applied her own style to the story

Hair & Make-Up Test Sequence: A lovely showcase featuring the outstanding costumes, hair and make-up crafted for the film

Little Women Behind the Scenes: Take a quick look behind the scenes on the set of LITTLE WOMEN

Orchard House, Home of Louisa May Alcott: Find out more about Louisa May Alcott and visit the real-life Orchard House in Concord, MA

CAST AND CREW

Director: Greta Gerwig

Written By: Greta Gerwig (based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott)

Producers: Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi, Robin Swicord

Executive Producers: Adam Merims, Evelyn O'Neill, Rachel O'Connor, Arnon Milchan

Cast: Saoirse Ronan (Ladybird), Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Eliza Scanlen (TV's "Sharp Objects"), Laura Dern (TV's "Big Little Lies"), Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) with Chris Cooper (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Meryl Streep (The Post)

SPECS

Blu-ray: Feature: 1080p High Definition 1.85:1 | Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD MA

DVD: Feature: 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen | Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics.





Related Articles View More TV Stories