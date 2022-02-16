Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LISTEN: Constance Marie Talks SELENA & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Constance Marie Talks "WITH LOVE," being your best self, acting tips, and more.

Feb. 16, 2022  

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Constance Marie on this week's episode of The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Marie discusses her making iconic projects from Selena opposite Jennifer Lopez to Amazon Prime's With Love, acts of kindness that changed the course of her career and much more in this empowering conversation.

Listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.


