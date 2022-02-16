LISTEN: Constance Marie Talks SELENA & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Constance Marie on this week's episode of The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Marie discusses her making iconic projects from Selena opposite Jennifer Lopez to Amazon Prime's With Love, acts of kindness that changed the course of her career and much more in this empowering conversation.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond.