LIONESS Clip: Joe and Two Cups Share a Quiet Moment After Her Rescue
The scene follows the extraction team's flight home in season three, episode seven.
Paramount+ has shared a new clip from LIONESS in which Joe, played by Zoe Saldana, is shown in the aftermath of her rescue from kidnappers. As the QRF team flies home following the extraction, Two Cups, played by James Jordan, stays by her side and keeps her company for the duration of the flight.
The scene comes from Season 3, Episode 7, titled Kiss the Girls, and offers a quieter counterpoint to the high-tension operations that have defined much of the season. Saldana continues to lead the series as Joe, the operative at the center of the show's covert missions, with the episode marking a moment of relief and recovery after her ordeal.
The clip follows a stretch of the season that has kept Joe and her team engaged in escalating confrontations, including a prior episode in which Joe, alongside Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly), teamed with Mullins (Morgan Freeman) to corner a corrupt senator. That earlier scene, from Season 3, Episode 6, titled Sugar Land, underscored the pressure campaign the team has waged against figures of institutional power throughout the season.
The rescue and its aftermath mark a turning point for Joe's arc this season, with the exchange between her and Two Cups providing a moment of decompression before the series presumably returns to its broader mission stakes. LIONESS Season 3 continues streaming on Paramount+.
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