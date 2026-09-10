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LIONESS Season 3 Clip: Joe and Team Corner a Corrupt Senator

The confrontation scene comes from the show's third season episode titled Sugar Land.

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A newly shared clip from LIONESS shows Joe, played by Zoe Saldana, alongside Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly), teaming up with Mullins (Morgan Freeman) to corner a corrupt senator, played by Joe Nemmers. The scene, pulled from the show's third season, finds the group confronting the senator directly and exposing his lies.

The footage comes from Season 3, Episode 6, titled Sugar Land, continuing the series' pattern of high-stakes confrontations between its central operatives and figures of institutional power. Saldana, Kidman, Kelly, and Freeman anchor the cast as the story unfolds around the senator's exposure.

Paramount+ is streaming the episode alongside the rest of LIONESS's third season, with the confrontation scene marking one of the season's pivotal turns as Joe and her team escalate their pressure campaign against corrupt figures tied to the show's central conspiracy.

The clip centers squarely on the confrontation itself, with the four characters working in tandem to unravel the senator's cover story on screen.

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