LIONESS Season 3: Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron Brief Mullins on Belarus Home Attack

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Paramount+ has released a new scene from LIONESS Season 3, Episode 2, in which Joe (Zoe Saldana), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) debrief Secretary of State Mullins (Morgan Freeman) on the Belarus agents that tried to force entry into Joe's home.

The clip centers on the aftermath of the attack, with Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron laying out the details of the attempted break-in for Mullins. The scene keeps its focus tightly on the debrief itself, tracking how the three communicate the severity of the breach to the Secretary of State and what it signals about the threat facing Joe personally.

The confrontation at Joe's home raises the stakes for the season, with the Belarus agents' attempted intrusion suggesting the danger has moved beyond the professional sphere and into Joe's private life. Mullins' presence in the debrief underscores how high up the chain of command the fallout from the incident has traveled.

The scene is available now as part of Paramount+'s rollout of LIONESS Season 3 content on YouTube.

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