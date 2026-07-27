LIONESS Season 3 Trailer Puts Zoe Saldaña's Joe at War on Every Front

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Paramount+ has released the final trailer for Season 3 of LIONESS, previewing a season in which hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide around Zoe Saldaña's Joe. The footage frames Joe as caught between duty and home, with unseen forces closing in on every part of her life as the war she has waged expands beyond the battlefield.

Saldaña, an Oscar winner, both stars as Joe and serves as an executive producer on the series. She is joined by fellow Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, also an executive producer, alongside Oscar winner Morgan Freeman and Emmy nominee Michael Kelly. Kelly plays CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield, the official overseeing the all-female military unit at the center of the show, a role he discussed in a recent TODAY appearance, calling it "a great honor to tell a story like this."

Season 3 continues the mission arc that carried Joe and her team through Season 2, which centered on Kidman's Kaitlyn and Kelly's Byron preparing new recruit Josie while Cruz took on an expanded role within the program. The new season pushes those threads further, with the trailer suggesting Joe's professional and personal worlds are no longer separable.

LIONESS Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 2, exclusively on Paramount+. More on Kelly's role and his reaction to fan response to his character can be found in a prior BroadwayWorld report on his TODAY appearance.

More on Paramount+ Recent Articles LIONESS Season 2 Recap Sets Up Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman for Season 3

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