LILLY, Starring Patricia Clarkson, Sets Theatrical Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lily, a new film starring Patricia Clarkson, John Benjamin Hickey and Thomas Sadoski, will debut in theaters nationwide on May 9. Additionally, there will be several special events at New York's Quad Cinema with the cast and crew. At the 7:15 pm showing on May 9, there will be a Q&A with director Rachel Feldman. Stars Patrick Clarkson and John Benjamin Hickey will attend a Q&A on May 10 at the same time, with Clarkson returning for a conversation on May 11 at 5:00 pm.

The movie is based on the remarkable true story of working-class hero, Lilly Ledbetter, a hard-working Alabama tire factory supervisor whose singular goal is to lift her family into the middle class. Having grown up in poverty, she endures a work environment plagued by pervasive harassment for the sake of the best paycheck in the county.

As retirement approaches, Lilly discovers that the system has been cheating her, paying her close to half of what the men with the same jobs are earning. Outraged, Lilly fights this injustice to the Supreme Court, the corridors of Congress and eventually The White House all while powerful forces try to shut her down. LILLY follows the transformation of an ordinary citizen into the face of an issue, illuminating the impact a single, courageous person can have.

Comments