LGBTQ Distribution Arm PRIDE PICTURES Launched At EFM

On the heels of launching their International Sales Division Indiecan Entertainment International, Avi Federgreen's Indiecan Entertainment is launching a new LGBTQ2S+ focused North American distribution arm and announcing two new titles for a 2024 release.

Pride Pictures will serve as a home for queer cinema from around the world, bringing North American audiences high-quality cinema with no language or regional barriers. “There's a lot of wonderful films made by amazing queer filmmaker's from around the World that never get seen by North American audiences other than in festivals, and I'm excited to help some of these films find the audiences they deserve,” stated Federgreen.

“I really feel that we need to bring light to these amazing films by amazing filmmakers that are underrepresented in the filmmaking community.”

To help bring Pride Pictures to life Federgreen appointed Kirk Cooper as Head of Acquisitions and together “the mandate is to offer a platform where queer films can be seen by all, not just the queer community,” says Cooper.

Kirk has worked as a film programmer for numerous festivals and has worked on festival strategies on films such as Saint-Narcisse, Alone with You, and Sounds of Scars. “Given the climate that we are in, films can play an important role in education as well as entertaining many.

Pride Pictures is proud to announce its initial slate of films that will be released in 2024. These films include Inari Niemi's LIGHT LIGHT LIGHT (Finland), and Dylan Rhys Howard's EUDAIMONIA (Canada). Rights for LIGHT LIGHT LIGHT were secured through Manuela Tambascia of Intramovies. Rights for EUDAIMONIA were negotiated through Director/Producer Dylan Rhys Howard and Executive Producer Blake McWilliam.

LIGHT LIGHT LIGHT (Finland): In the spring of 1986, there is an explosion in Chernobyl and a girl called Mimi arrives in a small village in western Finland. She immediately fills 15-year-old Mariia's life with radiating light. 20 years later Mariia returns home to take care of her sick mother, and memories of that meaningful summer start rising to the surface.

Directed by Inari Niemi (My Husband's Wife, Wonderland, Summertime), and produced by Oskari Huttu (Summertime, Fanatics) at Lucy Loves Drama, the film is an adaptation of the 2011 book “Valoa Valoa Valoa” by Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen. Writer-actress Juuli Niemi (Summertime) wrote the screenplay for the film.

EUDAIMONIA (Canada): Prudence, a dishwasher and housecleaner with the telepathic power to eavesdrop on people's stream of consciousness, creates eccentric characters out of clothing she steals from her clients and stages confrontational performances in the street. She's estranged from her mother, also an artist, and the only other person who shares this telepathic gift.

As Prudence comes to terms with her mother's terminal illness and the knowledge that her telepathy comes at a cost, she gains a clearer understanding of how to find meaningful connections with others.

Pride Pictures is planning a summer release for both films.