LETTERKENNY LIVE! Postpones North American Tour

Due to the rapidly-evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, it is with great sadness that we have collectively made the decision to postpone the remaining North American dates of the "Letterkenny Live!" 2020 Tour.

The health and well-being of the fans and everyone involved with the tour is top of mind, and as such we feel that exercising extreme caution is the best decision for the safety of all.

Rescheduled tour dates will be confirmed and announced soon. Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored on the new dates.





