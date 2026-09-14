Aaron Pierre And Kyle Chandler Unpack The Green Lantern Ring's Dark Side In LANTERNS

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Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler joined the creators of LANTERNS for a new Inside the Episode featurette on HBO Max, focusing this time on what the ring at the center of the series can offer its bearers, and what it can cost them. The segment, tied to Episode 5, has the cast and creative team walking through the ring's dual nature as both a source of extraordinary power and a source of real risk for the characters who wield it.

Chandler plays Hal Jordan and Pierre plays John Stewart in LANTERNS, a DC Studios series that prior BroadwayWorld coverage has described as centered on a murder mystery driving the two Green Lanterns' story. The pair have used these Inside the Episode segments to dig into the tension between their characters, including a prior debate over which Lantern makes the better detective, with Pierre describing the show as a deeply human story despite its grim, mystery-driven tone.

New episodes of LANTERNS continue to air Sundays at 9pm on HBO Max, giving audiences a weekly rhythm for following the ring's escalating consequences alongside the season's central mystery. The Episode 5 featurette keeps that pattern going, pairing the stars with the show's creators to explain choices made in the latest installment.

The conversation follows an earlier Inside the Episode look at Episode 4's tense, polarizing twist, when Chandler, Pierre and Poorna Jagannathan joined the creative team to unpack a chapter that pushed the series' central mystery forward.

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