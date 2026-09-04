Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre Debate Hal vs. John as Detectives in LANTERNS Talk

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre sat down with hosts Frankey and Coy on Season 2, Episode 8 of DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast, offering an inside look at their work on DC Studios' LANTERNS for HBO Max. Much of the conversation centered on debating which of their characters, Hal Jordan or John Stewart, makes the better detective, with the pair also digging into the grim, mystery-driven tone that runs through the series.

Pierre plays John Stewart opposite Chandler's Hal Jordan in LANTERNS, a series prior BroadwayWorld coverage has described as centered on a murder mystery that drives the two Green Lanterns' story forward. On the podcast, Pierre spoke about the overwhelming fan response to the show and why he considers it a deeply human story, while Chandler recounted attending San Diego Comic-Con disguised in a Stormtrooper helmet to experience fan reaction firsthand.

The two actors also discussed building the dynamic between Hal and John, with Pierre reflecting on his process finding the character and why Episode 3 marks a turning point for John Stewart. The conversation extended into Sinestro's surprise appearance, an explanation of the Manhunters, and the significance behind John's recurring connection to birds and unresolved trauma.

Pierre has previously discussed the responsibility of playing the character in more detail, including on LANTERNS: The Official Podcast, where he broke down John Stewart's origin story with the episode's writer and director. On this latest episode, he and Chandler also touched on how LANTERNS could tie into the future of the DC Universe, including a possible connection to Man of Tomorrow.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...