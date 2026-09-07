Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre Break Down LANTERNS Episode 4's Tense, Polarizing Twist

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HBO Max released a new Inside the Episode featurette for LANTERNS Episode 4, with stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre joined by Poorna Jagannathan and the show's creators to unpack what the network describes as tense and polarizing moments in the installment. The segment gives the cast and creative team a chance to walk through the choices behind a chapter that pushes the series' central mystery forward.

Chandler plays Hal Jordan and Pierre plays John Stewart in LANTERNS, a DC Studios series that prior BroadwayWorld coverage has described as centered on a murder mystery driving the two Green Lanterns' story. The pair have discussed their characters in multiple prior appearances, including a debate over which Lantern makes the better detective, with Pierre calling the show a deeply human story despite its grim, mystery-driven tone.

The Episode 4 featurette keeps the focus on how the episode's more divisive turns land within that larger mystery, with the creators offering context on decisions that have sparked strong reactions among viewers. Jagannathan's presence in the discussion points to her character's role in the events that make the episode a turning point for the season.

Chandler and Pierre have used previous LANTERNS media appearances to go deeper into their characters' dynamic, including a conversation detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story on their DC Studios Showcase podcast appearance, where Chandler recounted attending Comic-Con disguised in a Stormtrooper helmet.

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