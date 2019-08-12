Kristen Wiig's New Comedy Sets July 2020 Release Date

"Barb and Star Go to Visit Del Mar," starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, will be released by Lionsgate on July 31, 2020, according to Deadline.

The story follows titular best friends Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Wiig), who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Fla., where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town.

The film will also star Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. Josh Greenbaum is directing the project and the script was written by Mumolo and Wiig. The Academy Award-nominated writers will also produce alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum.

Mumolo and Wiig co-wrote the script of the 2011 comedy "Bridesmaids," which earned them a Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Wiig also starred in the film and Mumolo made an appearance as the anxious passenger on an airplane.

This article was based on an original report by Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories