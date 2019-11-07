Kristen Bell Will Reprise Her Role in GOSSIP GIRL Reboot

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kristen Bell will play the narrator on HBO Max's upcoming "Gossip Girl" update. She played THE VOICE of GOSSIP GIRL on the original CW drama.

"Kristen Bell has always been and will always be THE VOICE of Gossip Girl," the producers said.

The update is described as an extension of the original series that takes place eight years after the original "website" went dark. It follows a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series will address how much social media - and the landscape of New York - has changed in the intervening years.

Kristen Bell stars on "The Good Place" on NBC. She is also THE VOICE of Princess Anna in "Frozen" and its upcoming sequel "Frozen 2."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories