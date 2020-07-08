Kris Delmhorst Releases 'The Horses' (Rickie Lee Jones Cover)

Kris Delmhorst recently announced the August 14 release of Long Day in the Milky Way. Lush with layered vocals and immersive instrumentation, it finds THE GIFTED lyricist at the height of her craft and working with a strong sense of purpose. This week, Delmhorst releases her cover of "The Horses" by Rickie Lee Jones, which premiered at The Bluegrass Situation.

Listen below!



"For me, Rickie Lee Jones represents artistic fearlessness and uncompromising freedom," Delmhorst tells TBS. "I DON'T generally include covers on my albums, but while we were in the studio for this one we caught a version of 'The Horses' and it ended up feeling like it belonged. I love how it resonates with the record's themes, persistence, struggle, and hope. And I love the idea of RLJ's presence gracing the proceedings like an honored guest, a patron saint."



Pre-order Long Day in the Milky Way at Apple Music or Amazon and receive "The Horses" as a free download when you do.



World-weary but hopeful, Delmorst responds to a time of global anxiety with a missive straight from the chest. Long Day in the Milky Way invites THE LISTENER to look both out and in, to take in the full kaleidoscope of life's contradictions - frustration, transcendence, heartbreak, love - and to locate the grace within the struggle, the beauty in the dark.



Called "bold and brilliant" by the Boston Globe and "transcendent" by the LA Times, Delmhorst is a veteran of the indie Americana world, with vivid songwriting, soulful delivery, and adventurous arrangements that stretch the limits of genre. She's been compared to artists as various as Anaïs Mitchell, Lucinda Williams, and Juana Molina - though she cites Rickie Lee Jones, in all her fearless joy and complexity, as an artistic north star.

