Kill Rock Stars Comedy Releases Andy Iwancio Live Album 'Better Living Through Femmistry'

Legendary punk rock label Kill Rock Stars TODAY releases Andy Iwancio's full length stand-up album 'Better Living Through Femmistry'.

Recorded live in Portland, a raucous energy was captured that night as Andy took the stage to share jokes about living with a disability, her marriage bound by Mad Lib vows, being busted for weed, and more, all in her trademark witty, sardonic, and slightly profane style. 'Better Living Through Femmistry' follows the release of Andy's 'Hard Trans' EP which was released earlier this year, debuting at #2 on iTunes comedy. 

With the release of 'Better Living Through Femmistry,' Andy joins the Kill Rock Stars comedy roster which also includes releases by W. Kamau Bell, Cameron Esposito, Hari Kondabolu, Kurt Braunohler, Frangela, River Butcher, Ian Karmel, Emily Heller, Papp Johnson, and more.

ANDY IWANCIO ON TOUR:

12/8-12/9 - The Comet (Cincinnati, OH) 
12/16-12/17 - TBA (Los Angeles, CA)

Andy Iwancio is a trans gal comedian from Seattle by way of Baltimore. With her ten years of comedy, she brings a witty, sardonic, and slightly profane style to her jokes that navigate living with disability and a marriage founded, fueled, and fortified by Mad Lib vows.

Andy has opened for Kyle Kinane, Whitmer Thomas, James Adomian, Gareth Reynolds and Kill Rock Stars labelmate, Cameron Esposito. Festival-wise, she has performed at Bumbershoot, SF Sketchfest, Women in Comedy NW, Upper Left Comedy Fest, Altercation, and All-Jane. In the film, television, and podcast world, Andy appeared in the HUMP! Film Fest award-winning Queer Safari and the Emmy award-winning film Star Wars Uncut.

She was also featured as a Comic of the Week on The Jackie & Laurie Show. You may have heard her as a guest on many podcasts including The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Bananas with Kurt Braunholer & Scotty Landes, Improv4Humans with Matt Besser, and Lady 2 Lady with Brandie Posey, Tess Barker and Barbara Gray.

Her full-length album, Better Living Through Femmistry, will be released on the legendary label Kill Rock Stars December 8th, 2023. This follows her EP, Hard Trans, released on Radland Records earlier this year and seeing a number two debut on the iTunes comedy chart.

Kill Rock Stars grew out of the 1990's DIY punk music scene. Founded in Olympia WA, 1991 by Slim Moon. Highlights from the 90s include the original roster of Bikini Kill, Unwound, and Bratmobile, as well as Elliott Smith, Sleater-Kinney, Huggy Bear, and Free Kitten. Highlights from the 00s include The Gossip, The Decemberists, Deerhoof, Hella, and Xiu Xiu.  THE 2010S saw Thao Nguyen, Horse Feathers, Thermals, Marnie Stern, and a lot of comedians.

After taking somewhat of a hiatus from comedy releases, Kill Rock Stars resumes their work in the comedy sphere with the 2023 release of Papp Johnson's album 'Timeless'. Some 30 years on, Kill Rock Stars holds steady as an iconic, independent, queer, feminist, anti-racist, and artist-friendly record label.



