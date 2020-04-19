Kids Can Hear Messages From Their Favorite Disney Characters Via the New Bedtime Hotline

Article Pixel Apr. 19, 2020  

Kids can now receive special messages from their favorite Disney character, through the new Bedtime Hotline!

Through April 30, children and their families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to get a bedtime message from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, or Goofy.

This offer is free, and only available in the United States.

In addition, Disney has also released free sleep activities and progress charts that can be downloaded here.



