Kids Can Hear Messages From Their Favorite Disney Characters Via the New Bedtime Hotline

Kids can now receive special messages from their favorite Disney character, through the new Bedtime Hotline!

Through April 30, children and their families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to get a bedtime message from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, or Goofy.

This offer is free, and only available in the United States.

In addition, Disney has also released free sleep activities and progress charts that can be downloaded here.

Make bedtime magical, with help from @shopDisney. ✨ Today to 4/30, you & your family can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a sleepy time message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, & Goofy. To create more Disney Magic Moments at home, visit https://t.co/eURGDeWwrk. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/zZ2RpUytuE - Disney (@Disney) April 17, 2020





