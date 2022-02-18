Kevin Hart's Winter Olympics Tailgate Party Now Streaming on Peacock

Kevin Hart's Olympic Tailgate Party is now streaming on Peacock. In the special, Hart talks with the Jamaican bobsled team before they compete for the first time in over 20 years

The Jamaican bobsled team caught up with Hart virtually from Beijing as they prepare to compete. Joining the interview was Leon Robinson who starred in 1993 fan-favorite Cool Runnings.

This is the first time in over 20 years that Jamaica has competed in the 4-man bobsled competition on the Olympic stage.

The one-hour special is streaming now on Peacock. The series is produced by LOL Studios as part of LOL's multi-faceted content partnership with Peacock, which includes an LOL! Network channel and the original talk show, HART TO HEART.

Watch a clip here: