Kevin Hart's LOL and Sundance Institute Launch Screenwriting Fellowship to Amplify Black Women in Comedy

Today, Laugh Out Loud, the multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, and Sundance Institute, the non-profit film organization behind the Sundance Film Festival and Labs, announced the launch of Women Write Now, a screenwriting fellowship designed to champion the next generation of Black women in comedy. Through mentorship, advocacy, production, and exhibition, this immersive program will offer a selection of talented writers the opportunity to receive one-on-one mentorship and professional guidance from leading Black women in comedy and to see their original comedic screenplay produced by LOL Studios.

In an effort to bring visibility and opportunity to Black women both in front of and behind the camera, LOL has brought on Meagan Good (The Intruder, Think Like a Man), Bresha Webb (Run the World), and Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), who will each step behind the camera as director of one of the short films.

"Black women have contributed to some of the industry's most successful and innovative film and television content. Yet, opportunities for this group are still few and far between; especially in comedy. With Women Write Now, we're not just shining a light on a problem, but also illuminating a path to long-term solutions," says Laugh Out Loud President & COO, Thai Randolph. "This project is another in our mission to cultivate, empower, and amplify diverse talent both in front of and behind the camera. We're honored to partner with Sundance Institute to elevate the voices of talented Black women because we know that when you invest in women of color, it pays off in dividends."

The selected projects, whose above- and below-the-line crew will be primarily staffed by traditionally underrepresented talent, will premiere at a private screening during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. To further spotlight the screenwriters and bring their projects to an engaged global audience, Laugh Out Loud will distribute the films across LOL Network, which reaches over 100 million global consumers across platforms including Peacock, PlutoTV, Tubi, Roku, Snap, YouTube, Facebook, Xumo, and more.

As part of the fellowship, Laugh Out Loud, will host a two-week screenwriting lab designed to help the selected writers develop their short scripts and receive guidance on how to thrive in the business well beyond the fellowship. BLACK-ISH writer and TV veteran, Yamara Taylor, has signed on as Lead Screenwriting Mentor for the Lab, providing one-on-one mentorship and support for the fellows as they get their scripts production-ready. Additional creative advisors and a selection committee will be announced at a later date.

"Our collaboration with LOL speaks to the core values of the Sundance Institute mission," says Michelle Satter, the Founding Senior Director of the Institute's Artist Programs. "Seeking the boldest and most promising independent voices and inviting them to hone their skills with established writers and industry figures, ensures a rich and thriving group of rising creatives. We are especially excited to support and amplify Black female comedy writers through this partnership".

Submissions for the fellowship will be accepted between July 8 and August 5 at womenwritenow.com. Approximately ten finalists will be invited to interview with a jury panel consisting of award-winning filmmakers, industry leaders, as well as executives from Laugh Out Loud and Sundance Institute. From that group, a maximum of six writers will be selected to take part in the fellowship which includes individualized mentorship and creative and professional development opportunities, a $10,000 stipend, a four-night trip to the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and a first look deal with LOL Studios.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES & ELIGIBILITY -

Women Write Now is looking for applicants who meet the following criteria:

Identify as Black or African American

Identify as female

Be 18 years or older at the time of application

Be an emerging non-union writer

Be based in the United States and legally authorized to work in the United States

Applicants are to submit one (1) screenplay for an original comedic short film. Screenplays must meet the following criteria:

Screenplay Length - no shorter than five (5) pages and no longer than ten (10) pages. This does not include the title page.

Limited to one (1) main location (INT or EXT); no more than two (2) setups; and no more than five (5) speaking roles

Written in English

Screenplay may not be written by more than one (1) writer.

Include a title page displaying only title of screenplay and name of credited writer (not included in the 10-page limit)

Be original; all rights must be wholly original with and owned by the writer

Be submitted electronically as a pdf file and must meet all standard screenplay format guidelines

Submissions will be evaluated with the following criteria: