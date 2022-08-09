Kenan Thompson to Host the 74th Emmy Awards

NBC and the Television Academy announced jointly that Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Emmy® Awards.

The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC - my longtime network family - makes it even more special," Thompson said. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, "Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself. We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to THE EMMY AWARDS that a show of this stature deserves."

Kenan Thompson is an award-winning actor, comedian and producer, best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live." This fall he will enter his 20th season on the iconic late-night series as the longest-running cast member.

A six-time Emmy Award nominee, Thompson received two nominations in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series "Kenan" and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "SNL." He previously received two Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2020 in the supporting actor category for his work on "SNL." Thompson won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the "SNL" song "Come Back, Barack," and received a nomination in the same category in 2017 for co-writing "Last Christmas" from the popular "Jingle Barack" "SNL" music video. He will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August.

Thompson has made numerous contributions to "SNL" with his slew of hilarious impressions that include Rev. Al Sharpton, Charles Barkley, STEVE HARVEY and David Ortiz, and by playing memorable characters such as DJ Dynasty Handbag, the scathingly fierce co-host of "Deep House Dish," "Weekend Update" correspondent Jean K. Jean, "Black Jeopardy" host Darnell Hayes and Diondre Cole, the disruptive singing talk show host on the wildly popular sketch "What Up With That."

He recently appeared in season two of HBO Max's "That Damn Michael Che" and Prime Video's "The Kids in the Hall."

For two seasons, Thompson executive produced and starred as the title character in the NBC comedy series "Kenan." He served as producer and judge alongside Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy and Amanda Seales on NBC's comedy competition series "Bring the Funny." He also served as an executive producer on Nickelodeon's 2019 "All That" reboot.

A native of Atlanta, Thompson made his television debut as an original cast member of Nickelodeon's all-kid sketch comedy series "All That." He and Kel Mitchell debuted on the wildly popular spinoff "Kenan and Kel" in 1996.

His past projects include Paramount's "Clifford the Big Red Dog," Disney+'s "Home SWEET HOME Alone," Netflix's Adam Sandler film "Hubie Halloween," starring opposite Samuel L. Jackson in "Snakes on a Plane," "Wieners" and "The Magic of Belle Isle" with Morgan Freeman. Other film credits include "Fat Albert," "D2: The Mighty Ducks," "Good Burger," "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle," "Brother Nature, "Heavyweights," "My Boss's Daughter," "Barbershop 2," "Going in Style" and "They Came Together." He also had a recurring role on the WB's "Felicity."

Thompson showcased his voice talents as Bricklebaum in "The Grinch," which made history as the #1 Christmas movie of all time. Thompson has also lent his voice to the animated films "Trolls World Tour," "Wonder Park," "The Smurfs," "The Smurfs 2" and "Space Chimps," the television series "Sit Down, Shut Up" and the Kobe Bryant/LeBron James Nike puppet campaign during the 2009 NBA playoffs. He was THE VOICE of Austin "Impresario" Sullivan in the Hulu animated series "The Awesomes" and Riff in the film "Rock Dog."

Thompson is represented by UTA, Michael Goldman, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

A week prior to the telecast, the 2022 CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS will take over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

Done+Dusted will produce the telecast in association with Hudlin Entertainment.

Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC